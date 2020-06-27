Bound for MP, migrant workers from Bengaluru stranded in Gorakhpur

About 30 migrant workers headed for Madhya Pradesh from Bengaluru are stranded in the Gorakhpur railway station in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

This has revealed a lack of preparation by the state government two months after the special trains were launched.

Ramlal, a migrant worker, told DH that they left Bengaluru on Tuesday. “We never knew that the train would terminate in Gorakhpur,” he said. “We were stuck there for a whole day without food and water. Some individuals and officials helped us and later arranged a bus.”

Sonu Saketh, another migrant worker, said officials in Bengaluru said the train would go up to Madhya Pradesh. “Only after coming to Gorakhpur we were told that the train will go no further,” he added.

The chief public relations officer of the North Eastern Railway confirmed to DH that several migrant workers were stranded. “Buses have been arranged by state authorities well in time as per the ADM/FR Gorakhpur. These people may be reaching their destination,” the official replied.

Officials at South Western Railway said that unlike regular trains, the Shramik Specials have not been going via Madhya Pradesh. “The Shramik trains are arranged as per the state government’s request. Hence, the trains are running through Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar,” the official said.

Aditi Chanchani, a volunteer with the civic group 'Bangalore With Migrants', said the entire drama was because the state government had failed to put a system in place to process the migrant workers’ requests.

“There are multiple factors leading to such problems. Even though the officials may not give false information, lack of information will lead to such problems among migrants desperate to get home,” she said.

She said confusion prevails at Tripura Vasini, the mustering centre for migrant workers. “Of late, officials are also allowing workers who didn’t register on the Seva Sindhu portal to travel by train. While this helps the workers, the lack of information about the route the train might take would lead to complications. We are now aware of at least three more people from Madhya Pradesh who will reach Gorakhpur on Saturday,” she said.