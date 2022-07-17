Boy electrocuted outside house in Bengaluru

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted while playing outside a relative's house in Yeshwantpur on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rukman, a native of Chamak village in Kannur, Kerala. According to preliminary information, Yeshwantpur police said the incident happened around 4 pm. Rukman, who had come to his relative's house, had come out of the house alone to play, police added.

An electric pole is present right in front of the house. There were a few wires found dangling from the pole. Due to the recent rains, the pole and ground were wet. The dangling wires might have acted as a live wire with electricity flowing through it. The boy who came out of the house touched the pole and got electrocuted.

The boy sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The parents are yet to file a complaint about the incident. Based on their complaint, we will take up a case and further necessary action will be taken, a senior police officer said.

Rukman, studying at a madrasa in Kerala, came to his relative's house on Friday. He was supposed to return on Sunday. But, the tragic incident has left the parents and family members in shock. The Yeshwantpur police are investigating into the incident.