Breathalysers blow in fear in the wake of coronavirus

With the growing coronavirus scare, breathalysers — used to detect the concentration of alcohol in a person's blood — may prove to be a challenge, by spreading the virus among people.

The virus is feared to spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person. The use of breathalysers under such circumstances can be highly unhygienic, and one of the ways for the virus to spread from person to person.

The Bengaluru city police have 472 breathalysers. However, it is not just the traffic police that use the units. Railway loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards have to blow into the machine with their palm on the scanner and eyes towards an iris reader, to mark attendance before taking control of a train, and also after completing the trip, putting them at the risk of getting infected with the virus.

According to Dr Mahesh Kumar, consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health, the risk of getting infected through a breathalyser is high as the virus is concentrated in one place. "If an infected person blows into the unit and minutes later another person blows in, the chances of acquiring the virus is high. Cleaning it with alcohol after every use is not practical. Also, the virus won't die despite disinfection in some cases," Kumar said.

D Ramachandran, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Traction Operation, South Western Railway, Bengaluru Division, tried to allay fears.

"Around 900 railway employees take the breath test in our lobby half an hour before their trip and after the trip also. We issue a contraption to the employees every six months. This mouthpiece prevents the flow of air in the reverse direction. So it is absolutely safe to use our breathalyser."

However, Sunish C, who has served as a loco pilot for 31 years, and is now with Mail and Express trains, told DH, "We were last issued the contraption a year ago. Hundreds of people blow into that machine. Sometimes we use a straw to blow into the machine. At least once in every two to three months, a new contraption should be issued."

Meanwhile, the city police commissioner said discontinuing the breathalyser is a policy matter. Such decisions should come from the health department in concurrence with other departments.