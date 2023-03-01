Breeder arrested for illegally keeping fox at poultry farm

Breeder held for illegally keeping fox at poultry farm

The owner of the poultry farm, 42-year-old Lakshmikanth, a resident of Nagavalli village in Tumakuru district, has been arrested

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Mar 01 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 10:08 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Sleuths from the forest cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have rescued a fox that was illegally kept at a poultry farm in Tumakuru. 

The owner of the poultry farm, 42-year-old Lakshmikanth, a resident of Nagavalli village in Tumakuru district, has been arrested. 

Based on a credible tip-off, a team under the supervision of K V Sharath Chandra, ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department, raided the poultry farm in Nagavalli village and rescued the animal, aged seven to eight months.

Lakshmikanth told the police that he had caught the newborn fox seven months ago and had kept it at his poultry farm since then.

The fox has been handed over to forest officials in Tumakuru.

Lakshmikanth has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. A case has been registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

