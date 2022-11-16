Bring back discount on commercial LPG: Hotel industry

They cited complaints in some markets where non-domestic LPG is cheaper than household LPG for the decision

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 03:32 ist

Hoteliers in the city have opposed the decision of the public sector oil marketing companies to cancel discounts on commercial LPG cylinders. 

Hindustan Petroleum (HP), Bharat Petroleum (BP) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have withdrawn discounts/offers on non-domestic LPG with effect from November 8. They cited complaints in some markets where non-domestic LPG is cheaper than household LPG for the decision. 

On November 11, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association wrote to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and opposed the cancellation of the discount. 

According to BBHA president P C Rao, the cancellation of the discount is a "big blow" to the hotel industry, which relies on commercial LPG. He said the MRP of a commercial LPG cylinder without a discount was higher than that offered by private gas companies, and urged Puri to retain the discounts. 

Rao also asked for reducing GST on commercial LPG from 18% to 5% to bring it on a par with domestic LPG.

