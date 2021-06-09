BSY disappointed over slow pace of Smart City project

BSY pulls up officials for snail's pace of Smart City Project in Bengaluru

He said he has been observing that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District of Bengaluru was a hindrance to public as well as VIPs

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 23:10 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the slow progress of the Smart City Projects (SCP) in Bengaluru despite the commencement of monsoon.

The Chief Minister pulled up officials during a review meeting for the poor condition of 27 roads with piles of mud and craters on both sides of the roads hindering the vehicular movement.

"The monsoon has already set in and is expected to intensify in another two weeks.When are you going to complete the work?" the CM asked the civic agency officials.

He said he has been observing that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District of Bengaluru was a hindrance to public as well as VIPs movement.

The Chief Engineer of the SCP assured the Chief Minister that the work would be completed by June 30.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Smart City Project
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 