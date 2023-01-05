BTech student murder: Presidency varsity management summoned for quizzing

The Rajanukunte police served notice to the management of Presidency University, named as one of the accused in the FIR registered over the murder of 18-year-old BTech student Laya Smitha.

A senior officer confirmed that the varsity management has been served notice to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation.

The institution has been accused of negligence as it allowed inside 22-year-old BCA student Pavan Kalyan without due diligence.

Police Superintendent Mallikarjun Baldandi said Kalyan has been shifted from Bowring Hospital to Victoria Hospital for further treatment and will be questioned after recovery.

During the course of the investigation, police found that Kalyan had gone to Itgalpur by bus and not by bike as they suspected earlier.

Kalyan got off the bus at a stop near the college and may have entered the campus with a group of students because no one helped him enter the campus using an identity card.

The police discovered that Kalyan and Laya spoke on the phone a few days before her murder on Monday.