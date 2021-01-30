BU 55th Convocation: Toppers favour teaching jobs

The teaching profession seems to be the preferred career path for fresh graduates from Bangalore University. On the 55th convocation ceremony of the university, gold medalists and toppers said they wanted to become teachers.

Some toppers have already cracked the National Eligibility Test (NET) and Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), while others secured PhD seats and started their research activities.

Celebrating after the convocation, Naresh K S who bagged six gold medals and two cash awards for his score in M Sc Chemistry, said, "I am interested in teaching. I have cleared KSET and NET. I recently got a job at the Forest Department, but I resigned as I got a PhD seat which will help me to develop my career in teaching."

Charan Raj T S, who was awarded five gold medals and one cash prize in MA Sanskrit said, "I love teaching and I have decided to take up teaching as my profession." Interestingly, Raj spent most of his school days studying in religious institutions, including Siddaganga Mutt Tumkur and Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

M Kavya, who emerged as a topper in Kannada MA from Centre for Kannada Studies in Bangalore University said, "My goal is to become a teacher and currently I am pursuing B.Ed course to learn the basics of teaching. Kavya, daughter of two farmers at Ramanagara, used to travel every day from Ramanagara to Bangalore University campus for her MA course.

Students were disappointed as their parents and friends were not allowed to attend the convocation due to Covid-19 protocols.

State's Higher Education Minister bailed on the event, which raised eyebrows. Sources close to the minister said that he had to accompany the Chief Minister during his city rounds.

It's okay to fail: Isro chief tells students

Prof K Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told the graduating students, "It's okay to be crazy, to experience failures, to make interesting and amazing mistakes."

In his convocation address, Prof Sivan shared anecdotes from his college days. "Like you all, I have also spent my best years in Bengaluru. I graduated more than three decades back and the job scenario was not as vibrant as today. Today, the options are many. As far as college and career go, I was always denied my first choice. Life and career are not about making the best choices in life, but are about making the best of the opportunity available to you."

Sivan also mentioned about next PSLV launch in March. It is expected to have satellites from startup agencies to promote the participation of non-governmental entities in space activities.