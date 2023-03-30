BU becomes first state varsity to get ISO certification

Bangalore University has become the first public university in the state to receive the ISO-9001-2015 certificate, a critical criterion in the assessment and accreditation process by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M told a news conference that the ISO certification will play a crucial role in securing NAAC accreditation for the varsity.

"Our application before the NAAC for the fourth cycle of accreditation is due in the next few weeks, and the ISO certificate will help us in improving the grade," Jayakara said.

The ISO certification process involved a comprehensive audit of various aspects of the university, including the quality of education, teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure, enrolment, and graduation rates.

Meanwhile, the auditing agency has suggested to the varsity that it should improve the students’ skill sets, their leadership quality, and placement, among other things.

Evening MBA programme

The university has restarted the evening MBA programme from this academic year following demand from students. It was discontinued in 2017.

It has decided to select students for the 66 available seats by conducting entrance exams. Eligible graduate students can apply for the course.