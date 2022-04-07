BU convocation postponed

The 56th annual convocation of Bangalore University has been postponed and will likely be held in the last week of April.

While a statement from the university said the date and venue for the convocation would be notified shortly, a source said it would likely be held on April 29.

The convocation was earlier scheduled for April 8, but the date had to be pushed as the university remained headless for more than two weeks. On March 16, a division bench of the high court quashed the appointment of Prof K R Venugopal. The order was stayed by the Supreme Court earlier this week, paving the way for Prof Venugopal’s return.

A senior officer in BU confirmed that preparations for the convocation were delayed because of the power vacuum.

The governor has accepted the proposal to postpone the convocation.

