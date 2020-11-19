BU offers one-time chance to complete pending courses

BU offers one-time chance to complete pending courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 01:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Students who enrolled for courses at Bangalore University (BU) since 2000-01 but could not complete them in the stipulated time have been given a one-time opportunity to finish it. 

At an academic council meeting in September, the varsity decided to let the students appear for the one-time exam to clear the papers, and issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday.

"This applies to annual scheme students admitted during 2000-01 and onwards, the semester/CBCS students who have registered for admission from 2004-05 and onwards, and who have completed the course but failed in some subjects," it said. 

For details, candidates can visit the university website.

Bangalore University
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Education

