BU offers one-time chance to complete pending courses

Students who enrolled for courses at Bangalore University (BU) since 2000-01 but could not complete them in the stipulated time have been given a one-time opportunity to finish it.

At an academic council meeting in September, the varsity decided to let the students appear for the one-time exam to clear the papers, and issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday.

"This applies to annual scheme students admitted during 2000-01 and onwards, the semester/CBCS students who have registered for admission from 2004-05 and onwards, and who have completed the course but failed in some subjects," it said.

For details, candidates can visit the university website.