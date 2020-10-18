BU postpones counselling for PhD programmes, students disappointed  

Bangalore University has postponed counselling for the PhD programmes scheduled for Saturday, creating anxiety among candidates who cleared the entrance test. A communication from the varsity said the counselling will now be held on October 22.

“The university had invited applications to fill the PhD seats after a gap of three years and it took almost a year to hold counselling. Now, even that is postponed,” said a student, disappointed by the decision.

“Many of us didn’t take up other courses and have been waiting for the PhD counselling,” said a student aspiring to enroll for a doctorate programme in arts.

The varsity last enrolled candidates for PhD in 2016, after which admissions were halted. It reopened admissions for the 2019-20 academic year. Since applications were invited after a long gap, the varsity was overwhelmed with nearly 2,800 applications, four times more than the available seats.

Need clarity on 8% reservation: V-C

BU Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said the varsity had to get clarity from the government about the 8% reservation. “Moreover, exams for postgraduate courses will end only on October 19,” he added, while reasoning about the postponement.

Assuring that the varsity has put all Covid-19 safety measures in place, Venugopal said the counselling will be held this year at the respective departments while the Research Advisory Committee will allot the seats.

While the total number of seats available for counselling this year is 743, including 265 for engineering courses, the number of candidates eligible for counselling are 1,400.

Candidates have been asked to report at 8 am on October 22 and the counselling will commence at 10 am.