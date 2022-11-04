BU proposes alternative roads to keep traffic out of campus

Bangalore University (BU) has proposed to lay two roads to keep public transport out of its campus, where a postgraduate student died after being run over by a BMTC bus.

The alternative roads are also meant to reduce accidents. People travelling from Mysuru Road to the Outer Ring Road and Nagarabhavi go via the roads inside the Jnanabharathi campus.

Following the October 10 accident involving the 22-year-old student, Shilpashree, her peers held a massive three-day protest asking varsity authorities to curb public entry into the campus.

The varsity decided to submit a proposal to the state government suggesting two alternative roads, the construction of which would require crores of rupees. Their first suggestion is to build a flyover on the existing road only for public access, while the second suggestion is to build a road in the varsity’s outer border adjacent to the compound wall, which would connect the Ring Road and Nagarabhavi.

“We are ready to provide the university’s land for the construction of roads. This proposal will be placed before the next syndicate meeting,” an official said. “There will definitely be opposition from the locals and those living in the neighboring areas. But all they would need is a road and we are ready to provide land for that.”

BU Vice-Chancellor Dr S M Jayakara said: “In the recent meeting with officials of various departments, it was suggested to propose new roads to avoid accidents and keep the safety of students in mind. Considering that, we are planning to discuss the same in the syndicate and submit it to the government.”