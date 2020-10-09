BU registrar complains against V-C

An internal power tussle has broken out in Bangalore University (BU) with the registrar (administration) complaining against the vice-chancellor.

IAS officer K Jyothi, who was appointed the registrar (administration) in April 2020, has shot off letters to the governor (who's also the chancellor of the university), the higher education minister and the deputy chief minister, the principal secretary of higher education and the DPAR secretary.

She complained that Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal is not allowing her to discharge her duties efficiently. She accused him of going against the decisions she makes in the files and quoted him as saying that the registrar has no powers in the university.