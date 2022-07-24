BU rejects NLSIU, KPTCL's plea for land at Jnanabharati

The Bangalore University (BU) has turned down a request by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), seeking additional land on the Jnanabharati campus.

The recent meeting of the Syndicate rejected the request by the two institutions.

Details available with DH show that NLSIU submitted an application, seeking 15 acres of additional land and KPTCL asked for a 50x50 plot.

Syndicate members raised objections to allotting land for more institutions. “The NLSIU has already been given 23 acres. Now, it has sought 15 acres more for the expansion of the campus. If we keep on providing land, there will be no green space left on the campus,” said a senior member of the Syndicate.

Another member pointed out that, of the 1,200 plus acres of the campus, several acres had been given to various institutions. “Some portion of the land is under litigation and some of it is encroached by private people. When this is the scenario, how can we grant more land, that too for construction of buildings,” a member questioned.

Officials said BU itself was in need of some space for construction of classroom buildings and laboratories for the newly introduced honours course.

The government had declared 397 acres on the Jnanabharati campus as forest land and BU was not allowed to take up developmental activities there. Currently, BU has provided 272 acres of land on lease to 17 institutions. “Institutions like NAAC, NLSIU have got additional land in the past,” a member said.