BU students, staff complain against V-C to House panel

The House Committee for SC/ST Welfare that visited the Bangalore University campus on Wednesday was flooded with complaints against Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal.

The 18-member committee, chaired by MLA M P Kumaraswamy, was on the varsity's Jnanabharati campus to convene a meeting to discuss issues regarding the SC/ST students' welfare. The committee was overwhelmed by complaints and grievances from students, teachers, non-teaching staff and even Syndicate members.

"All of them filed complaints against the vice-chancellor,” Kumaraswamy told DH. “They alleged irregularities in appointments, promotions etc.”

A member of the committee said the students accused the vice-chancellor of "threatening" them if they raise demands. “Even the varsity’s registrar (administration) has accused the V-C of misusing his powers and violating the norms in taking decisions,” noted another member.

Members of the committee were shocked to see the poor condition of the hostel. “It’s in a pathetic condition. Even during the pandemic, seven students stayed in one room,” Kumaraswamy said. The lack of infrastructure and hygiene at the hostel prompted the committee to direct the varsity authorities to hold a hostel committee meeting.

The committee has also decided to discuss the complaint received at the varsity separately at a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha.