BU syndicate seeks explanation from former vice-chancellor

The Bangalore University syndicate has passed a resolution to seek an explanation from former vice-chancellor K R Venugopal for keeping some important matters in abeyance for several years.

Following the directions issued by the principal secretary of the higher education department based on the objections raised by the Public Accounts Committee, the university had recently convened a special syndicate where the resolution was passed.

Along with this, the syndicate also decided to file an FIR against Prof K Janardhanam, former director of Canara Bank School of Management Studies, Bengaluru, in the alleged misappropriation of funds case. Recently ACB raided his house in Chandra Layout in the disproportionate assets case.

According to sources from the BU syndicate, Venugopal had kept two important issues for which objections were raised by the Public Accounts Committee in abeyance.

One was an objection regarding opening an account in a private bank and another relating to action against Janardhanam in the misappropriation of funds case.

Janardhanam and a few other staff of the Canara Bank School of Management Studies allegedly misused the college fee by depositing Rs 13,73,500 in their personal account.

In 2018, MBA students had paid their fees through cash and also via online mode of payments to the clerk who was working in the Canara Bank School of Management Studies.

Janardhanam was the director at that time.

“Though there was an objection, the then vice-chancellor failed to initiate any action or place the agenda before the syndicate.

“It has decided to seek an explanation from Venugopal for this delay,” explained an university official.

“There were directions from the principal secretary of higher education to call for a special syndicate and discuss a few such important issues, which were kept in abeyance without any reasons,” said a senior official of the

university.