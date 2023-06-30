BU to pay Rs 4L compensation to family of student run over by bus

Bangalore University (BU) has decided to award compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Shilpashree, a postgraduate student who was run over by a BMTC bus at the Jnanabharathi campus.

Shilpashree (22), who lived in a hostel on the campus, was mowed down in October 2022 while boarding a BMTC bus to go to the mathematics department. She passed away after battling for her life at the hospital.

The university paid for her medical expenses and requested financial assistance from the state government for the victim's family. After nine months, during a Syndicate meeting on June 12, it was decided to grant Rs 4 lakh as compensation to Shilpashree's family.

In response to the incident, the varsity allocated Rs 5 lakh in the 2023-24 budget to cover accident-related expenses for students. However, this fund will only be utilised in cases where accidents occur on campus.

"Considering the family's poor financial situation, the university has decided to award Rs 4 lakh in compensation," said a senior university official.