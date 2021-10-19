Building collapse: 26 police families get keys to new quarters

Two days after the eight-storey police quarters near Binny Mills tilted six inches, around 18 families moved out on Monday.

The ‘B’ Block tilted left after developing cracks. The police department evacuated all 32 families living in the building. Bengaluru City top police officials directed the families to shift to the newly built quarters at Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

Several police constables, accompanied by elderly parents and children, were seen vacating the houses.

“Though the building tilted three inches a year-and-a-half ago, the houses didn’t suffer damage and we were leading a normal life. Of late, several buildings have been collapsing in Bengaluru due to heavy rains and we panicked,” a police constable who vacated the quarters said.

Another policeman agreed that it would be difficult for their children to go to school from Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

“But we are vacating the building as per orders from our senior officers,” the constable said.

Fourteen families served with the vacation orders were seen leaving the building on Monday.

Some of them, however, cited reasons like a pregnancy in the family and ailing parents to request additional time to vacate.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said 26 out of the 32 families have been given keys to the new houses in Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

Visit by IISc team

Structural engineers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) visited the building on Monday to conduct several tests and assess the damage. While closely examining the wide gap on one side, experts took pictures and videos of the widening gap.

Senior officials said the experts will study the construction methods adopted to build the structure and present a detailed report on ways to strengthen the building.

