Bus services to Kerala from July 12

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2021, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 03:45 ist
KSRTC bus. Credit: DH Photo

The KSRTC will resume bus operations to Kerala from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Puttur and other places from Monday.

Passengers travelling from Kerala to Karnataka, however, have to carry a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours or their vaccination certificate.

Students and those who are crossing into Karnataka on a daily basis for education or other reasons have to undergo the RT-PCR test once in 15 days, KSRTC said in a release.

