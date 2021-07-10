Bus services to Kerala from July 12

The KSRTC will resume bus operations to Kerala from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Puttur and other places from Monday.

Passengers travelling from Kerala to Karnataka, however, have to carry a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours or their vaccination certificate.

Students and those who are crossing into Karnataka on a daily basis for education or other reasons have to undergo the RT-PCR test once in 15 days, KSRTC said in a release.

