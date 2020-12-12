Bus strike leaves commuters at mercy of auto drivers, cabbies in Bengaluru

Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers had a field day as hundreds of thousands of Bengalureans scrambled to make alternative arrangements for intra-city travel due to the BMTC workers’ strike on Friday.

Scores of passengers spent hours together in the futile wait for BMTC buses. Among them was Sirigowri Prakash, who had arrived in the city on Thursday to attend an event at a relative’s house on Thursday night. She said she spent nearly two hours waiting for bus from Yelahanka before hearing about the strike. “I understand the workers’ rights. But they should have informed the public before going on strike. It’s unfair to push commuters, especially women, into this kind of hardship,” she said.

Over the last four months, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has seen its daily ridership grow from 2 lakh to 16 lakh. The workers’ decision to go on strike without making any formal announcement hit the bus commuters out of blue. Thousands who depended on city bus services had to depend on auto-rickshaws or cabs.

Although auto-rickshaw and cab drivers have been witnessing a huge demand since the nation-wide bandh on December 8, the absence of BMTC services on Friday put travellers completely at their mercy. Many auto drivers refused to ply by the metre. “An auto driver demanded Rs 50 extra when I hailed him to travel from Vijayanagar to MG Road. I had no other choice,” said Chandrakanth B R.

The wait time for Uber and Ola cabs went up drastically. Many commuters took to social media to vent their frustration.

Ride-pooling

Some commuters at bus stops, however, made smart arrangements to avoid the hefty fares. At the Sivananda Stores bus stop, a flower vendor travelling to Vijayanagar asked fellow commuters about their destination.

“My entire day’s earnings will be gone if I hire on auto,” she told them, looking for those willing to share the fare. She managed to get two others who were travelling to places near her destination, and they all shared an auto.