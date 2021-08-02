Bus, train passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala under lens in Bengaluru

In the wake of rising Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, authorities have increased surveillance of people arriving in Bengaluru from the two states.

Passengers from the two states must bring RT-PCR negative certificates or take a Covid test.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “Passengers from the two states must provide negative RT-PCR certificate taken less than 72 hours even if they’re vaccinated.”

The BBMP special commissioner (health) has issued a circular setting up four teams at nine places, including railway and bus stations, to conduct tests and verify the RT-PCR negative reports.

Those without a negative report have to undergo tests on the spot. Apart from stations in the Majestic area, the satellite terminals at Mysuru Road, Yeshwantpur, Kengeri and Shanthinagar as well as railway stations at Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment and KR Puram will have teams who will verify the test certificates or conduct tests for travellers.

The BBMP has also ordered labs and private hospitals to update it about Covid test results and on the ICMR portal beforehand, after it noticed some of them issuing test results directly to the patients.

The facilities have been mandated to update RT-PCR and RAT tests on the ICMR portal and e-mail them to the BBMP’s chief health officer before the report is handed to the patient.

Physical triaging must for all Covid patients

The BBMP has mandated physical triaging for all Covid-positive patients.

In a circular on Sunday, the BBMP said it decided to take up mandatory physical triage of all Covid-19 positive cases within the city limits.

Going by the advice of the BBMP health expert committee, physical triage of the positive cases will have a detailed clinical assessment. The expert committee has felt early physical triage will help reduce morbidity and mortality levels.

The order has come after the BBMP noticed that a few Covid-19 patients have been refused to be served at its Physical Triage Centres (PTCs) and Mobile Triaging Units (MTUs).

The order said no patient can deny physical triage at PTCs and MTUs, and warned of strict action under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, if any violation is found.