Buses to airport from HSR Layout, Kuvempu Nagar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 03:40 ist

The BMTC has reintroduced two Vayu Vajra bus routes to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru from HSR Layout BDA Complex (KIA-7) and Kuvempu Nagar bus station (KIA-12).

In a release, the BMTC said KIA-7, as well as KIA-12, will run 12 trips from both directions.

