Buses to airport from HSR Layout, Kuvempu Nagar

The BMTC has reintroduced two Vayu Vajra bus routes to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru from HSR Layout BDA Complex (KIA-7) and Kuvempu Nagar bus station (KIA-12).

In a release, the BMTC said KIA-7, as well as KIA-12, will run 12 trips from both directions.