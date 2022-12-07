BWSSB chairperson awarded for efficient water management  

N Jayaram, chairperson of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has been awarded the ‘Best CEO of the Year’ by the Indian Institute of Material Management for innovative water management plans and addressing people’s issues.

The appreciation certificate acknowledged his work on the reduction of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) and efficient redressal of grievances raised by the public.

“At the time I took charge, the NRW was at 37 per cent. Eventually, we got it down to 30 per cent. That apart, we make sure any applications on Sakala are taken seriously,” Jayaram told DH.

That apart, he was also recognised for the measures taken to improve employees’ morale.

“The long-pending unaddressed issue of direct recruitment of engineers and other cadre staff has been resolved and this has motivated the entire administration,” the award certificate read.

His work on organising ‘Jalaspandana’ and his interest in addressing any water and sanitary-related issues in the city was also lauded. He received the award on December 3 at an event in Chennai.