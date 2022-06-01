BWSSB to hold water adalat in Bengaluru on June 2

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.
Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event.
Consumers from BWSSB’s West-1, Southwest-1, Southeast-1, South-1, East-2, East-1, North Village-2, Central-1, Northwest-1, and Northwest-4 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for more details or report any problems related to the water supply.
