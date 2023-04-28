BWSSB urges electricity authorities for uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations  

The BWSSB has approached the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to provide uninterrupted power to ensure water is supplied without any trouble.

The move comes after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) continues to receive a large number of complaints about disruption in water supply since the beginning of summer.

Data provided by the BWSSB reveals that close to 110 power disruptions have occurred in various pumping stations in the last three months, causing water supply disruptions across the city.

“Power outages, even if it is for a short duration, cause major problems in water supply since water is pumped in three stages,” BWSSB chairperson Jayaram N said.

For example, a power outage of just 20 minutes would mean BWSSB pumps would take nearly an hour to restart, causing a ripple effect on the supply at other stations.

“By the time we restore the pumps, at least 20% of the areas in Bengaluru would be affected.

"That apart, we will need another three hours to restore the water levels in ground-level reservoirs (GLR),” a senior BWSSB official said.

Officials have noted that the demand for water has increased as temperatures rise, making it crucial to ensure an adequate and reliable water supply.

In a coordination meeting chaired by Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department), the BWSSB officials said that they had put in measures to address any customer grievances.

Singh urged the BWSSB officials to put in a robust mechanism to act swiftly on the complaints received by the public and asked the KPTCL and Bescom officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.