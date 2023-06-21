BWSSB water adalat on Thursday

BWSSB water adalat on Thursday

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat. 

Consumers from the BWSSB’s (South East)-3, (South East 6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), and (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part. 

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered via WhatsApp on 8762228888, a press release said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 