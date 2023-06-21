BWSSB water adalat on Thursday

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB’s (South East)-3, (South East 6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), and (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered via WhatsApp on 8762228888, a press release said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again
Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult
Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts
'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'