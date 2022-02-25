Byappanahalli metro station's platforms 1 & 2 to be closed from March 2

Starting from March 2, Namma Metro trains from Byappanahalli will operate from platform number 3 as the BMRCL will start working on the Whitefield metro line.

The up and down lines between platform number 1 and 2 will now be connected with the Phase 2 extension of the Reach 1 line (Byappanahalli-Whitefield).

Platform number 3, which was earlier used during the time when the trains were inducted from the depot, will now be the sole platform for boarding and deboarding of passengers.

"This will come into effect from March 2, 2022 for a period of 6 months without any change in the frequency and operational timings," a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation LImited (BMRCL) said.

As per the latest report, the BMRCL has completed 97 per cent of the civil work of Reach 1A extension (Byappanahalli-Visvesvaraya Industrial Area) and 99.99 per cent of Reach 1B extension (Visvesvaraya Industrial Area-Whitefield). However, the report says 16 private properties are yet to be handed over to the engineering division.

Check out DH's latest videos: