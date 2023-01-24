Byatarayanapura residents allege drain alignment deviation by BBMP

The alignment of the primary drain that meets Amruthahalli lake has been tweaked, residents of Byatarayanapura have alleged, demanding the immediate suspension of the Rs 2-crore drain construction project.

Documents also show that the BBMP has not followed the rajakaluve map provided by revenue authorities before undertaking the work.

The "illegal" diversion of drain particularly affects the residents of Renaissance Prospero, an apartment complex. The modified alignment cuts through their civic amenities (CA) site where the sewage treatment plant, garden and children's play area are situated.

The modified alignment neither follows the original revenue records nor the 2017 order passed by the Bengaluru Urban district authorities.

Besides changing the alignment, the BBMP has begun remodelling the new drain by constructing side walls. The apartment residents suspect the change of alignment was made to negate buffer zone restrictions on an upcoming commercial project.

"Our pleas to the BDA, BBMP, deputy commissioner's (DC’s) office and police have fallen on deaf ears. The illegal diversion of nala has denied residents access to the park and civic amenities,” Prashanth Rai, a resident, said.

Not all residents of Renaissance Prospero are protesting. Some residents, particularly residing in 'D' block, had requested the change of drain alignment as the original nala was passing very close to their building. After their request, the Bengaluru DC had changed the alignment.

Meanwhile, a BBMP official said the drain construction work has been put on hold due to confusion over drain alignment. "We will re-survey the drain as per the revenue records before deciding on the future course of action," he said.