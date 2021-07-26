Caller warns of al-Qaeda attack on Bengaluru airport, claims data hacked

Threatening phone calls aren’t new to the Kempegowda International Airport but this one was unusual.

On July 23, a man calling from an unknown number warned the KIA authorities and the police that terrorist organisation al-Qaeda was planning an attack on the airport.

The call was received by Venkatesh L G, 30, who works in the engagement centre in the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) located in the terminal.

The call came around 9.30 am and was made to the board number of the airport. The caller's number was 6304935312.

The caller didn’t introduce himself and instead asked Venkatesh to "listen to me carefully". He then claimed that all the phone networks in the airport had been hacked and the data was available with al-Qaeda, which was going to attack the airport. The caller then hung up.

Venkatesh informed the higher-ups who decided to beef up security at the airport. The airport authorities also got technical experts to check the phone networks, the airport's website and the server. Police were also informed and they have opened a case under IPC sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause fear) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Likely to be a hoax

A police officer who's investigating the case said that the call appeared to be a hoax but they weren't taking it lightly because the caller mentioned the airport's telephone networks and communications data. The caller's number is still active and currently appears to be in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, the officer added.

A month ago, the inspector of the international airport police station received threat calls and messages on his official phone number.

The culprit in that case was a person who had a grudge against the inspector and has since been arrested by Northeast CEN Crime police.