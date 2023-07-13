Campaign urges adoption of public transport in Bengaluru

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and WRI India have launched a commuter survey as part of the Personal2Public campaign, which was announced in their press conference on Thursday. The findings of the survey will be used to develop action plans for government entities in Bengaluru.

The campaign comes at a time when new metro lines are opening up, connecting Whitefield and Electronic City with the rest of Bengaluru. The campaign aims to popularise public transport, advocate for accessible and affordable last-mile connectivity, and reduce the reliance on private vehicles, said Revathy Ashok, Honorary Managing Trustee and CEO of B.PAC.

The survey asks citizens about their opinions on various forms of public transport in relation to their homes and workplaces. The findings will be used to create action plans that will be submitted to stakeholders such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

"This is a landmark year for public transport. I am confident that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Bengaluru," said Srinivas Alavilli, WRI India Fellow.

The Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU)'s general secretary, Rudramurthy, announced their plan to launch MetroMitra, an auto-rickshaw application that will provide first and last-mile connectivity to metro stations.

Representatives from various stakeholders, including Namma Bengaluru Foundation, Greenpeace India, CFAM, and Bangalore Apartments' Federation, highlighted the importance of widespread adoption of public transport and the need for enabling multi-modal transportation to address traffic congestion and air pollution in the city.