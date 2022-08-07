Canara Bank signs MoU with IISc to provide loans

Canara Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science to provide hassle-free Vidya Turant Educational Loans to students.
Under this scheme, students can get education loans without collaterals with 100% finance on the project cost with flexible repayment period of up to 15 years. IISc students will have the option of availing of loans either from their place of domicile or from the place where they got admission to IISc, according to a press release.
The MoU was signed by R P Jaiswal, GM, Canara Bank and Captain Sridhar Warrier (Retd.), Registrar, IISc.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade
How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?
What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan
FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis
Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS
Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!
How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?