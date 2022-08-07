Canara Bank signs MoU with IISc to provide loans

Canara Bank signs MoU with IISc to provide loans

Under this scheme, students can get education loans without collaterals with 100% finance on the project cost with flexible repayment period of up to 15 years

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 01:58 ist
Canara Bank. Credit: DH Photo

Canara Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science to provide hassle-free Vidya Turant Educational Loans to students.

Under this scheme, students can get education loans without collaterals with 100% finance on the project cost with flexible repayment period of up to 15 years. IISc students will have the option of availing of loans either from their place of domicile or from the place where they got admission to IISc, according to a press release.

The MoU was signed by R P Jaiswal, GM, Canara Bank and Captain Sridhar Warrier (Retd.), Registrar, IISc.

 

