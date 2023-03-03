Can't fire workman without industrial tribunal's nod when proceedings are pending: HC

A workman cannot be dismissed without taking the approval of the Industrial Tribunal when proceedings are pending, the High Court of Karnataka has ruled.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while dismissing the petition filed by Mulberry Silks Company, Bengaluru, challenging the order to reinstate an employee.

The company had challenged the August 27, 2009, order of the Labour Court, Bengaluru, to reinstate N G Chowdappa, one of the company's workmen.

Chowdappa was dismissed by an order dated August 6, 2003, after a domestic enquiry for misconduct found him guilty. Chowdappa, along with four other workmen, filed an application under Section 33(C)(2) of the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, claiming full wages from the date of dismissal till the filing of the application.

During the pendency of the application, four workmen, except Chowdappa, settled their claim with the company. The application continued only in respect of Chowdappa and the Labour Court ordered the reinstatement of Chowdappa.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that the employer cannot dismiss the workman from service without obtaining permission from the court seized of the industrial dispute by filing the necessary application under Section 33 (2)(b) (ID) Act.

"..a workman could not be dismissed without taking the approval of the Industrial Tribunal in terms of Section 33(2)(b) of the Industrial Disputes Act when proceedings are pending,” the court said.

The petitioner company had argued that the settlement was reached with the other four workmen on April 10, 2008, and hence, Chowdappa should also have followed suit.

The bench, however, said that an individual workman can continue with the proceedings for the rights, even if other colleagues reach an agreement with the management in the midst of the proceedings.

The court said that whenever a reference is made under Section 33(C)(2) of ID Act to the tribunal, if a few of the workmen settle the dispute with the employer, the remaining workmen are not required to settle the same as per the settlement agreed between the employer and some workmen.

"The workmen’s individual claims/dues subject matter of Section 33(C)(2) of ID Act, proceedings can continue to be agitated irrespective of the settlement,” the court said.