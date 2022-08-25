Capture, release of monkeys: Karnataka HC directs govt to give effect to SOP

The High Court has directed the state government to give effect to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed to deal with the capture and release of monkeys. The SOP was framed pursuant to the directions of the High Court in a suo motu petition and another PIL.
The PIL was filed by an advocate B S Radhanandan seeking a direction for setting up a panel which would be competent to receive complaints from residents whenever monkeys enter the residential areas in Bengaluru city. Subsequently, the High Court registered suo motu PIL taking note of reports about a large number of monkeys found dead in Belur taluk, Hassan district. A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe disposed of the petitions with a direction to the concerned officers to give effect to the SOP in letter and spirit.
The state government submitted to the court that an expert committee constituted for the purpose had approved the SOP on August 8, 2022. As per the SOP, 1926 is the toll free helpline number for areas covered by the Forest Department while 1533 is the toll free helpline number for areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The other local bodies in the state may also receive the applications from the general public and forward them to jurisdictional forest officials. The SOP has also provided detailed specifications with regard to verification of applications and parameters to be considered and assessed by the forest officers.
The procedure has specified that capturing and translocation of monkeys shall be done under the supervision of a team comprising of Deputy Range Forest Officer (DCF) and other members, including a veterinarian to deal with any emergencies.
“The monkeys captured from urban areas should not be released in habitats where there is a risk of spreading acquired pathogens to other wildlife species. For rural areas, each forest division has to identify suitable areas for the safe release of monkeys taking into consideration suitability of habitat, presence of any endangered species such as
Lion-tailed-Macaque, the possibility of transfer of zoonotic diseases, the existing level of conflict etc.,” the SOP stated.
Helplines
1926 : Toll free number for areas covered by Forest Department
1533 : Toll free number for areas under BBMP
BBMP zone-wise helpline nos
East Zone - 080-22975803/ 22975502
West Zone - 080-23561692/23463366
South Zone - 080-26566362/26566703
RR Nagar Zone - 080- 28600954/28601851
Bommanahalli Zone - 080-25735642/25732447
Mahadevapura Zone - 080-28512300/301/080-41407222
Yelahanka Zone - 080-23636671/22975936
Dasarahalli Zone - 080-28394909/28393688
