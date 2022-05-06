Car-bus collision claims two lives near Kengeri

A 22-year-old youth and an 18-year-old woman were killed after the car they were travelling in jumped the median, entered the opposite side of the road and collided with a mini bus.

The accident took place near the BDA toll gate near Kengeri in Bengaluru West on Thursday evening.

Both the car and the mini bus toppled. While the bus driver suffered serious injuries, a few passengers in the bus were hurt.

Sumukh, who was driving the Honda City car, and Leela G Naidu died instantly. One of the tyres of the car got detached from the vehicle and hit an SUV, which was badly damaged in the accident.

The accident happened around 5.15 pm.

According to police, Sumukh was driving the car rashly and Leela was seated next to him when the accident occurred.

Leela, a BBA student at a private college, was a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar. Her father is employed in a private firm. Sumukh is a final-year diploma student at MS Ramaiah College. His father is a businessman and a resident of RR Nagar.

The injured bus driver and passengers were treated in different hospitals. The passengers had been to a resort for a picnic and were returning to Bengaluru.

Police are collecting information about the injured. Further investigation is on.