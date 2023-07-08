B'luru: Car crash on Silk Board flyover stalls traffic

Car crash on Silk Board flyover stalls morning rush-hour traffic; no casualties

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 03:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock photo

A car accident on the Silk Board flyover brought traffic to a standstill temporarily on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.

Around 8 am, a car going up the flyover ramp towards Electronics City hit the median, causing two cement blocks to fall. As a result, the car's front tyre burst, and it came to a halt on the road.

Baby hurt

The Madiwala police stated that except for a 14-month-old baby who suffered minor head injuries, the family of four remained unharmed because the airbags were deployed.

The family was returning from a temple visit when the accident happened. The car was cleared by 9.30 am, and traffic returned to normal by 10 am.

