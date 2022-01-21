Car on display accidentally tears through showroom facade in Bengaluru

A brand new Mahindra Thar put on display inside a showroom tore through its glass facade and crashed into the railings before perching dangerously on the stairway.

It was a miracle that the car didn’t fall down into the driveway or roll into the road beyond it. No injuries were reported.

The freak incident occurred at the Mahindra showroom on Palace Road, central Bengaluru, on Wednesday. It’s not clear how the car rolled out of the showroom on its own.

An eyewitness who would not be named suggested that a salesman might have turned the ignition switch on while explaining the car’s features to a customer. “The salesman probably turned on the ignition switch and put the car in first gear but forgot to pull on the handbrake. The car just rolled off, broke through the glass facade and smashed the handrail on the outside,” the eyewitness said.

The salesman was talking to the customer at the time. It all happened in a jiffy, the eyewitness added. The sudden turn of events shocked the salesman no end.

People present in the showroom and passersby quickly gathered near the car, leading to commotion for some time. An earthmover-cum-crane was later brought in to retrieve the car, and the situation was back to normal.

No complaint was filed before the authorities. No case was registered either. K M Shantharaju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), said, “The car didn’t roll into the road. We have not received a complaint.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: