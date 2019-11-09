Case against PC Mohan for ‘false’ affidavit in polls

A criminal case has been filed against Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, before a special court that exclusively handles criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs.

T S Ranganatha, a resident of Sriramapuram, lodged the complaint, accusing Mohan of having submitted a false affidavit to the election commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mohan “failed” to mention that he owns 42 acres and 14 guntas of land at Lakshmipura village, Kasaba hobli, Devanahalli taluk, according to the complaint.

The special court judge, Ramachandra D Huddar, ordered the deputy commissioner of police (south) to conduct an inquiry in the matter under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and submit a detailed report.