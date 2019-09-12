Case against resident for illegally felling trees

Rajarajeshwari Nagar Joint Commissioner Balashekar on Wednesday ordered the range forest officer (RFO) to slap a criminal case against a resident of the area, who cut down a tree without any permission.

The tree monitoring group of the area spotted a tree being axed on Wednesday at BEML 4 stage. However, when the person supervising the work was questioned about it, he was very rude, said Vishal, one of the members of the group.

When asked for the permission letter for the cutting down the tree, they asked us to leave the place, following which heated argument ensued, Vishal added.

They calmed down after police arrived. We later called the RFO, when there was no response from him, we called the JC, who arrived the spot and took Veeranna, the person supervising the chopping work, to task,” Vishal said.

The JC called upon the RFO and asked him to file the criminal case against the offender.

Vishal added: “The tree was 35 feet tall, and was not causing any problem to anyone in the surroundings. It is heartbreaking to see the huge tree coming down in a few minutes.”

Confirming the development to DH, Balashekar said: “The branches of the tree were facing the roadside. As they have axed the tree without permission, I have asked the RFO to book the offender with the criminal case.”