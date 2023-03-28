Cash, tobacco products seized in K'taka's Devanahalli

Cash, tobacco products seized in Devanahalli in Karnataka

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 03:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 04:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police said they seized Rs 1.42 lakh in unaccounted-for cash and tobacco products worth Rs 6.45 lakh at a check post near the Devanahalli toll gate number 2 on Sunday. 

Police are checking vehicles to ensure political parties do not lure voters with gifts. 

An SUV driven by a person identified as Ramesh was passing by toll gate 2 at Poojanahalli.

When police stopped and checked, they found that Ramesh had Rs 1.42 lakh stashed inside the vehicle. He failed to reveal the source of the money or produce any documents. He was heading towards Chikkaballapur. Police have booked him. 

In another case, police caught a goods vehicle illegally transporting tobacco products worth Rs 6.45 lakh. The driver Shiva Kumar was headed towards Chikkaballapur. He failed to produce the documents for the products, police said. Police found that no GST was paid on the products. 

Kumar told police that the products were purchased from the City Market area. Police have taken up a case against him. 

