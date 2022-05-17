Residents confused after cattle carcasses found in lake

Cattle carcasses found in Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake, residents perplexed

Named after the person who donated most of his land for the formation of the waterbody, Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake was once the source of water for several villages

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 03:35 ist

The sighting of four cattle carcasses in the Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake on Monday morning shocked activists and local residents.

Over the last two decades, the lake — spread over 508 acres and 16 guntas — has not only been encroached upon, but has been used as a dumpyard for the city’s garbage and sewage.

Named after the person who donated most of his land for the formation of the waterbody, Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake was once the source of water for several villages.

“We recovered the carcass of one cow in the morning with the help of an excavator and buried it nearby. But three others were still floating. I have never seen so many carcasses in these waters,” said Balaji Raghotham Baali, an activist.

He said work to rejuvenate the lake has been undermined due to a lack of enforcement.

“A group of volunteers planted 500 saplings in 2019. We were beginning to see them grow. Within weeks, they were buried under construction debris dumped in the middle of the night,” he said.

DH reached out to the BBMP’s animal husbandry department over the issue.

Assistant Director Dr Mahmood Abbas said the department will look into the matter to understand the cause of death of the cattle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
India News
cattle

What's Brewing

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 