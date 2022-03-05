Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Domlur bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavya S, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a native of the Kolar district. Though her parents said she ended her life as she was debarred by her college for copying in an exam, the police said the college clarified that they had not debarred her.

Jeevan Bima Nagar police said that Bhavya, who was doing her first-year B.Com at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, was caught copying in her semester examination around 2 pm on Friday. The invigilator informed the management and stopped Bhavya from writing the exam.

On her way back home, Bhavya called her sister over the phone and informed her that she planned to end her life as she was debarred by the college. She then alighted from a BMTC bus near Domlur bridge, walked into paying guest accommodation and climbed to the fifth-floor terrace. She jumped from there around 4.30 pm. Passersby saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

A senior officer said they gathered details about Bhavya based on her ID card. They contacted her parents and informed them about her death.

“We have not found a death note but a case of unnatural death has been registered based on her parents’ complaint,” the police said.

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her. But the college management said they only stopped her from writing Friday’s exam and allowed her to appear for other subjects.

“We have recovered Bhavya’s mobile phone and are ascertaining whether there is any other reason behind her act,” the officer added.

Bhavya also sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Divya in which she mentioned how her parents took care of all her needs and during the Covid-19 infection. Bhavya’s father works as labourer with a private firm.

The college spokesperson to DH, “The girl was caught copying in the language subject examination on Friday. We took her to the college counsellor and counselled her for more than two hours.”

“During counselling, we made it clear that she can appear for the rest of the exams confidently and advised her not to indulge in unethical practices. She even apologised and requested us not to inform her parents,” the spokesperson said.

