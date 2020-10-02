Caught multiple times without mask? You may face a case

Caught multiple times without a face mask? You may face a criminal case

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 02 2020, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 01:58 ist
A man being fined for not wearing a mask at the KSRTC bus station in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH.

People caught multiple times not wearing masks would face criminal prosecution, the BBMP has said. 

The steady spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted the civic body to come up with the drastic measure. It has already proposed increasing the fine for not wearing the mask to Rs 1,000. 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said many people remained careless even after being penalised for not wearing masks. The BBMP's proposal on increasing the fine from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 is likely to be notified by the state government, he added. 

The BBMP will also hire 120 new marshals, in addition to the 230 already on the job, to implement the mask rules. Marshals have been given devices that help them to take pictures of the violators, mention the place of violation, print out the fine receipt and check repeated offences. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
Bengaluru
face mask
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 