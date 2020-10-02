Caught multiple times without a face mask? You may face a criminal case

People caught multiple times not wearing masks would face criminal prosecution, the BBMP has said.

The steady spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted the civic body to come up with the drastic measure. It has already proposed increasing the fine for not wearing the mask to Rs 1,000.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said many people remained careless even after being penalised for not wearing masks. The BBMP's proposal on increasing the fine from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 is likely to be notified by the state government, he added.

The BBMP will also hire 120 new marshals, in addition to the 230 already on the job, to implement the mask rules. Marshals have been given devices that help them to take pictures of the violators, mention the place of violation, print out the fine receipt and check repeated offences.