Ex-Cong minister Roshan Baig arrested in IMA ponzi scam

CBI arrests ex-Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA ponzi scam

The multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities allegedly duped lakhs of people

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 20:14 ist
Roshan Baig. Credit: DH Photo

Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig was arrested by the CBI here on Sunday in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, the agency sources said.

Baig, a disqualified MLA of the Congress, was summoned to the CBI office on Sunday morning and "based on material evidence, he has been arrested," they said. The former Shivaji Nagar MLA was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, the sources added.

The multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Ponzi scam
IMA
Congress

What's Brewing

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

 