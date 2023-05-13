CBSE results: Bengaluru region shines with second place

Results of Class 10 and Class 12 Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) were out on Friday and the Bengaluru region bagged the second place at the national level.

The performance of students from Bengaluru Region in Class 12 was 98.64 per cent and in Class 10, as many as 99.18% students cleared the exams with a marginal dip in the percentage from previous years’ 99.22 per cent for Class 10 and an increase in Class 12 from 98.16 per cent.

Trivandrum region emerged on the top in the country.

When looking at the statewise performance in Class 10, Karnataka got the sixth place compared to neighboring states Kerala (99.91), Tamil Nadu (99.73), Telangana (99.67), Andhra Pradesh (99.56) and Puducherry (99.54). Of the 74,842 children who appeared for the Class 10 exam, 74,230 managed to clear them.

In Class 12, Karnataka got the third position after Kerala (99.91), Lakshadweep (100) and Mizoram (99.49). As many as 19,468 students appeared, of whom 19,203 students passed the exam.

The students who appeared for Class 12 exams wrote their first board exams as the Class 10 exams were suspended due to the pandemic.

The schools were relieved with the results as they were worried about the writing skills of Class 12 students who appeared for the board exams for the first time. “We were worried about this batch of students as they missed the opportunity to write Class 10 board exams due to the pandemic. But they must be appreciated as they performed well and there is a slight improvement in the results,” said a principal of a school in Bengaluru.

Several Bengaluru schools have performed well with 100 per cent results.

Aditya Vivek Gulavani of National Public School (NPS), HSR Layout emerged as top scorer in the Commerce stream with a percentage of 99.2 in Class 12.

Anantharaman Subramanyam Iyer of NPS-HSR Layout and Susmit Roy from NPS-Rajajinagar scored 98.4% and emerged as the top scorers in the Science stream.

Diya Srinivasan of NPS-HSR Layout and Soumya Ramaiaya of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru-East secured 98% marks to top in the Humanities stream.

In Class 10, Rishi K of NPS Rajajinagar secured 99%, while Sanath Koundinya of BGS NPS Hulimavu secured 99.5%.