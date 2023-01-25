CBSE syllabus without dept nod: FIR against Orchids school

CBSE syllabus without nod: FIR against Orchids school

  • Jan 25 2023, 22:48 ist
A criminal case has been registered against Orchids The International School located in Nagarabhavi for allegedly violating government norms.

Based on a complaint filed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South (1), the Annapurneshwari Nagar police have filed an FIR against the school for offering CBSE education without necessary affiliation.

The Bengaluru South Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), during his visit to the school on Wednesday, found that it was offering CBSE “illegally” without a no-objection certificate from the government. 

Four persons, including the president, principal and secretary of the school management, have been named in the FIR.

Speaking to DH, DDPI Baylanjanappa said: “We have initiated legal action against the school for illegally offering CBSE syllabus.”

However, he clarified that considering the interest of students, the department has allowed the school to continue operations under the state syllabus. “Parents should double-check affiliation before admitting children to a school,” he said.

