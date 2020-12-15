CCB arrests kingpin of cocaine supply in Bengaluru

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 15 2020, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 10:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested the main kingpin of cocaine supply in Bengaluru. The arrested has been identified as Chidiebere Ambrose who hails from Nigeria and is often referred to as ‘Chief’ among the drug peddlers of Bengaluru. 

According to senior officials at CCB, in all the previous drug cases, especially the Nigerian drug peddlers had revealed that they were in touch with ‘Chief’ and used to buy ‘stuff’ (Cocaine) from Chief. 

Following a detailed investigation and constant tracking for about a month, CCB officials have arrested Chidiebere Ambrose. The officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB are investigating further to uncover the wider network. 

