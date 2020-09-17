CCB summons Ex-Mayor Sampath Raj in connection with Bengaluru riots case

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have served a second notice to Ex-mayor, R Sampath Raj to appear before the investigating officers of the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case at CCB office on the morning of September 18. Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) confirmed the serving of notice to the former mayor.

Raj is the corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's 47th ward, DJ Halli. He was earlier served a notice and had appeared for interrogation on August 18. The CCB officials had seized his phones and had sent them to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after quizzing him for almost five hours from 10:30 am to 4:30 am. Another corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir of ward number 78, Pulakeshinagar was also served notice in August.

"We have got some materials in Sampath Raj's phone and in the investigation carried till today, we want to question him again, so notice has been served. We had informed him to appear for interrogation whenever he is summoned, and hope he will appear tomorrow," said a senior officer.

Raj's nephew and personal assistant Arun Kumar was arrested for making a few phone calls to some members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and instigating them to act in a violent manner, police discovered that he had made calls before the riot and when the riot was taking place. Kumar is in judicial custody, a court recently rejected his bail plea. Sampath is suspected of calling the SDPI members using Arun's phone.

Both CCB and East Division police have arrested around 411 accused persons involved in the riots. Three cases are being investigated by CCB officials including two cases of attack on police and ransacking DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station and another case of torching the house of Akanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA of Pulakeshinagar constituency.