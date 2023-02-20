Centre grants Rs 116 crore to Bengaluru for cleaner air projects  

Bengaluru has received a fresh Rs 116-crore grant from the Central government for projects to improve air quality.

This is the third tranche of grants sanctioned under the National Clean Air Project (NCAP). The Centre earlier released Rs 419 crore under the project.

Sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) said the technical committee has prepared a micro action plan for eight works and sent to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for approval.

A large slice of the Rs 116 crore has been allotted for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) projects to improve junctions, develop footpaths, create nurseries and parks, while the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has got funds to buy electric buses.

The BBMP has included building of the controversial waste transfer station in the current action plan, even as a similar project taken for implementation earlier at Rs 305 crore is under investigation for tender-related discrepancies.

The Centre had earlier released two grants of Rs 279 crore and Rs 140 crore to work on improving air quality.

While some projects taken up under the Rs 279 crore allotment are under implementation, projects under the Rs 140 crore grant are still in the planning stage and are awaiting approval from the CMO.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) received Rs 50.22 crore of the Rs 279 crore, while the remaining funds have gone to the BBMP to procure sweeping machines, water tankers, sprinklers, to build bus bays, and renovate footpaths, among other works.

The BBMP will also buy 250 electric vehicles for use by marshals who monitor activities related to solid waste.

Officials said the BBMP had already completed tender formalities for the Rs 140-crore plan and the works would begin shortly. Some of the projects taken up under this grant include creating depots for electric buses, procuring double-decker electric vehicles, mechanical sweeper machines, and paved footpaths, among others.

Third-party audit

Lawyer and researcher Aishwarya Sudhir asked for a third-party audit of the total grant.

"Roadworks, construction dust and metro expansion have transformed the city into a dust bowl, leaving most of us unable to breathe or walk safely. It’s time we had answers on how the money is spent, what action plans are followed and when. Compliance reports must be made public and the money must be accounted for,” she said.

Money granted for civic works

1) Improvements to 25 major junctions with greenery: Rs 20 cr

2) Development of pedestrian walkways: Rs 10 cr

3) Creation of nurseries to carry out new plantation: Rs 10 cr

4) Development of new parks: Rs 15 cr

5) Procurement of 100 electric buses: Rs 30 cr

6) Construction of large transfer stations: Rs 12.75 cr

7 Lane disciplinary measures: Rs 11 cr

8) Procurement of smaller mechanical sweepers: Rs 7.35 cr

9) Total: Rs 116.10 cr