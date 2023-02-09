CEOs’ round table on February 13, day 1 of Aero India

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will organise a CEOs’ Round Table on February 13, the inaugural day of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, to enable greater government-industry collaboration under the 'Make in India' programme.

The round table, to be held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, proposes to increase ease of doing business in India and provide more opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

It will see participation of officials, delegates and global CEOs of companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, and General Authority for Military Industries, MoD said in a statement on Wednesday.

PSUs, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Dynamics Limited, will be represented at the event.

The round table is aimed at engaging industries for co-development and co-production, positioning India as a commercial manufacturing hub and a product-support base.

Aero India 2023 will be held at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka from February 13 to 17. A total of 731 exhibitors will participate in the biennial event, which is on its 14th edition. The event will include aerial displays and an exhibition and trade fair featuring leading aerospace companies.